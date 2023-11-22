President calls for unity among Christian denominations

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the opening of the Macuata Provincial Council meeting in Nabubu Village in the District of Namuka

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called for unity among Christian denominations, as there is a notable concern about the division among different groups in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Macuata Provincial Council meeting in Nabubu Village in the District of Namuka yesterday, Ratu Wiliame says there are a lot of Christian denominations, but there is a divide in their midst.

Ratu Wiliame says every group should always be guided by the principles of Christianity.

“I would just like to see that every Christian denomination should unite with each other—to have a good relationship with the Vanua. I would not like to see people overlooked with beliefs brought about by new Christian denominations.”

Ratu Wiliame urged pastors to carry out their roles and responsibilities diligently and reminded them of their assignment to serve and not to be served by the people.

The president also reminded church leaders to strengthen their relationship with the vanua, emphasizing the importance of unity to help develop the province of Macuata.

In support of the call, the Turaga Na Tui Labasa, Ratu Jone Qomate, says every Christian denomination should be respectful, as there are some whose beliefs are against the vanua.

Ratu Jone says they should maintain their relationship with the Vanua to ensure stability.

The Macuata Provincial Council meeting will conclude today.