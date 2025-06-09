Preserving Pacific culture through digital classrooms

A Pacific-led initiative is transforming the way children learn, blending traditional storytelling with modern technology to safeguard cultural identity for future generations.

Co-founder of Pacific Kids Learning, Theresa Tupuola, says the project digitizes and animates heritage stories, songs, and dances in 12 languages, creating an interactive library that both educates and connects children to their roots.

"We run an animation company to ensure that our traditional stories are digitized and animated so that our children are engaged in the classroom but learning about where we come from"

Founded by three mothers, the initiative has grown into a collection of more than 300 animations. Each story is co-designed with grassroots communities, which she says is about valuing the knowledge that we have in our own families and within our own villages.

The platform has also expanded into virtual reality, giving children an immersive experience of cultural storytelling. But she stressed that preserving knowledge ultimately relies on the wisdom of elders.

“We need to work together, leaning on our elders as the living library. They are the living archive of the holders and custodians of the knowledge.”

Teresa is calling on storytellers and communities across the Pacific to contribute and collaborate, ensuring that indigenous wisdom is passed down to younger generations.

Through innovation and community partnership, Pacific Kids Learning is proving that technology can be a bridge between tradition and the classroom, preserving Pacific identity while inspiring the next generation.

