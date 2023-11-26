Prasad is confident in institutions to uphold democracy

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the National Federation Party, Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the National Federation Party, Professor Biman Prasad, revealed that he has dedicated his tenure in government to championing national peace and unity.

Addressing the NFP Working Committee in Lovu, Lautoka, Prasad emphasized the crucial role of upholding democracy and respecting its principles.

Approaching one year in office, the leader of the NFP expresses full confidence in all government institutions, including the country’s security forces.

“I have every confidence that everybody understands the importance of working together, the importance of stability, and the importance of not disrupting democracy.”

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, states that he has two primary responsibilities, one of which is ensuring the safety and security of Fiji.

“Making sure that you are secured in your own homes, your children, and your family, and what you own as your own,”

The Finance Minister also took a moment to tackle issues of racism, emphasizing the government’s dedication to fostering unity among all races.