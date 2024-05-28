Prasad highlights critical role of tourism

Tourism is going to remain very strong this year.

Speaking at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation event in Suva yesterday, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated that the issue lies with supply, not demand.

Professor Prasad urged everyone with planned or upcoming projects to proceed and get started as soon as possible.

He adds the sooner the projects start the quicker Fiji will go beyond the growth predictions.

“And I think it is the tourism industry itself that creates a lot of economic activities and is linked to other sectors, accommodation, services, transport. These are sectors that contribute handsomely to economic growth, and a lot of it comes from growth in tourism numbers.”

Professor adds that Agriculture is vital as well.

The Finance Minister says that they will continue to ensure that they streamline the processes and improve the ease of doing business.