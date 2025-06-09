Prasad calls for boosted World Bank Support

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has called for increased World Bank support to drive Fiji’s national development goals and strengthen its role as an economic hub for the Pacific.

Prasad met with World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Felipe Jaramillo, and his management team on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington D.C.

He highlighted the importance of the World Bank’s partnership in funding key regional initiatives, including the Correspondent Banking Relationship Project, Regional Trade Facilitation, and the Health Sector Project.

Prasad also welcomed the increase in IDA21 allocations for Small Island Developing States and emphasized the need for greater access to concessional financing to support Fiji’s National Development Plan and infrastructure investments.

The discussions also covered renewable energy projects, job creation, migration policy, and the need for more targeted climate finance for small island economies.

Prasad says the World Bank’s continued engagement is crucial to building resilience and boosting growth across the Pacific.

