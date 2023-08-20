Positive outlook on ocean health needed

The Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Dr Filimon Manoni, highlights the need for a positive outlook on the challenges facing the Pacific Ocean.

In his address at the Regional Ocean Policy and Governance Dialogue in Nadi, Dr Manoni stresses the importance of recognizing the strengths of Pacific communities and their connection to the ocean rather than dwelling solely on pressing environmental issues.

He laments the frequent reports of ocean warming, rising sea levels, depleting fish stocks, and the growing scourge of pollution, including plastics infiltrating the region’s foods and bodies.

But Dr Manoni states that we are people of the ocean, emphasizing the profound cultural and economic ties that bind Pacific islanders to the sea.

He says we must have hope and ambition to overcome these challenges and protect the lifeblood of our region.

According to the Commissioner, the dialogue comes as Pacific nations seek to re-orient their strategic directions, both as individual institutions and as a united region, in anticipation of the 2050 Strategy.

Dr Manoni expresses optimism about the potential impact of the event, stating that they look forward to the endorsement of the implementation plan, which will set the course for a comprehensive strategy across the relevant thematic areas.

The three-day dialogue, which brings together policymakers, scientists, and advocates from across the Pacific, aims to foster collaboration and innovative solutions to address the ocean’s challenges.