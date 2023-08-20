Coalition suitable for Fiji: Professor Ratuva

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

Renowned Fijian academic professor Steven Ratuva says that having a coalition government is suitable for Fiji.

Professor Ratuva was part of the National Federation Party’s 60th anniversary yesterday.

The renowned professor, however, says the challenge for the coalition to work is the mechanism it has.

Professor Ratuva believes that having a coalition government is suitable for Fiji.

“The coalition of causes is a great political arrangement to have in a country that is multi-ethnic like ours because it allows for different ethnic groups and different political opinions to come together, but that has to be done in a way which is resilient and sustainable.”

He adds that making the coalition survive can also be challenging.

“How can we make our democracy work in terms of making sure our coalition survives? I’ve written about this before; the future government will be based on coalition because this particular PR “Proportional Representation System” was firstly created for that purpose to make sure coalition of political parties, to make sure that the voices of small political parties are heard, and not just one or two like we’ve seen in the past.”

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka assures its coalition partner, the NFP, that they will continue to strengthen ties.