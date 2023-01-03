Policy committee to be set up soon

From Left: NFP Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, SODELPA President Ratu Manoa Roragaca and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka. [File]

The coalition government is expected to setup a policy coordinating committee as soon as possible.

While not giving a specific timeline on when the committee will be created, Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka says it will include members of the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party.

“We’re very determined to make this work and the goodwill that I have seen over the last few days are very encouraging and I see a lot of the policies of the three parties coming into form during our administration.”

Gavoka says there may be some adjustments made to the policies of each of the three parties, but adds there is a lot of goodwill among the members.

He says the committee will harmonize the policies of each party into a united front for their respective voters and the country as a whole.