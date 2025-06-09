Policing chiefs confront Pacific’s security future

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Regional policing leaders have warned that fragmented approaches will not meet the Pacific’s rising security threats.

At the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police conference in Waitangi, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu called for deeper cooperation and interoperability among law enforcement agencies.

He sat on a panel with New Zealand Commissioner Richard Chambers, INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Lesa Gale and Palau’s Public Safety Director Curtis Elobt.



Discussions centred on transnational crime, climate-driven disasters, and the Pacific’s role in global peacekeeping under the theme “Think Regionally, Act Globally.”

The meeting also reviewed the Pacific Police Initiative, INTERPOL’s Project Blue Pacific and ongoing UN peacekeeping operations. Tudravu said only a holistic regional approach can address the shared challenges facing Pacific states.

The two-day gathering also hosted the PICP Women’s Advisory Network, which brought together female policing leaders to advance the role of women in security leadership.

Fiji was represented by Divisional Police Commander Central Superintendent Ruci Nasemira.

Founded in Suva in 1970, the PICP remains one of the Pacific’s oldest regional organisations, focused on building safer and more secure communities.

