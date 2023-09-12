Police yet to receive EbayShop complaints

The Fiji Police Force has not received any reports regarding the activities of EbayShop.

They emphasize that they will conduct investigations once reports are filed.

The police are aware of reports about online scams happening in different regions, primarily involving offenders operating from overseas.

However, in the case of local online scams, 21 cases have been investigated, and the offenders have been charged with “Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception,” which goes against Section 318 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the police is collaborating with mobile service providers to trace the perpetrators using their records in connection with MPAISA scams.

They advise that it is essential to exercise due diligence and conduct thorough checks to verify information before making any payments in online businesses.

The police also urge the public to verify messages they receive and send, as it is very challenging to recover money once it has been sent.

There have been reports of people paying bonds for rental cars or apartments without proper verification and site visits.

The police stress that all online transactions from unverified sources or platforms should be approached with caution, or individuals should consider avoiding them altogether.

They point out that online transactions or get-rich-quick schemes may offer short-term benefits but can have long-term negative consequences.