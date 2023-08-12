Police warn parents against neglectful practices

[Source: Supplied]

Parents and guardians have received a stern warning to prioritize the safety and well-being of their children above everything else.

This message comes from Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, who personally witnessed instances where children were left waiting in cars while their parents frequented nightclubs and bars during last night’s operation.

SSP Vaisewa labelled this behaviour as both selfish and dangerous, cautioning parents against repeating such irresponsible actions that put their children’s safety at risk.

He emphasized that before children were returned to their parents’ care, officers thoroughly assessed the parents’ ability to ensure a safe journey home.

The Divisional Police Commander West stressed that the paramount concern should always be the safety and welfare of the children.

He expressed concern that this situation is occurring, despite the home and parents being the first line of defence for children.

SSP Vaisewa made it clear that if these warnings are not heeded seriously, strict actions will be taken against parents and guardians who engage in such practices.