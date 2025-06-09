Police target speeding officers and officials

Government vehicles and police officers are the first targets in a new tough road safety enforcement drive.

The move comes amid rising concerns over speeding and widespread disregard for traffic rules.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said enforcement must begin with police and government departments who fail to follow road rules.

He added that as those meant to lead by example, they cannot disregard the rules but holding them accountable alone is not enough.

“I can admit, I can admit there are no consistency in some of the things that we are doing. But it happens that I was going around looking at the number of fatalities and looking at how we can assist.”

Tudravu acknowledged that speeding remains a leading cause of accidents nationwide and said inconsistent enforcement across divisions has hampered efforts to reduce fatalities.

Officers have been directed to reinforce compliance and ensure rules are applied consistently.

Despite efforts to cut road deaths by 30 per cent, the country recorded a 73 per cent increase in fatalities this quarter.

The Western Division recorded 12 deaths, North five, South four, East three and Central two. Of the 26 fatalities, nine were pedestrians, nine drivers and eight passengers.

Tudravu said it was unfortunate that accidents and fatalities continue despite road safety awareness campaigns, highlighting poor driving habits and a disregard for rules.

The police chief is urging Fijians to change their attitudes and adopt safer driving practices to ensure a safer festive season.

