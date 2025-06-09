Police strike early to stop rising drug threat

Fiji is confronting a serious rise in drug activity as illicit substances shift from transit routes into local communities.

Police warn the surge poses a direct threat to public safety and community wellbeing.

The Force is also intensifying border operations and targeting emerging distribution networks.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said there have been no formal complaints about drugs being made through wires but border monitoring has been stepped up.

Fiji Customs and other agencies are also keeping a close watch on high-risk points.

“You’ve seen that I have lately been travelling a lot. This is in regards to our police-to-police co-operations, looking at the region, looking at the Pacific in particular, on how we can improve our exchange of co-operations, how we can improve on our exchange of information and looking into the transnational issues that are there.”



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Tudravu stressed that regional cooperation is critical with police-to-police partnerships across the Pacific being strengthened to combat transnational crime.

Intelligence sharing and coordinated operations are central to the effort.

Several arrests have already been made, he confirmed and operations are focused on halting local distribution before the problem grows.

The Commissioner warned that early action is essential to prevent widespread drug misuse in Fiji.

Police are urging vigilance, emphasizing that controlling the spread now can save communities from a far larger crisis later.

