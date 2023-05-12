Police repeals Extra Marital Affairs policy

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Chew Fong. [File Photo]

The Office of the Commissioner of Police has issued a directive to repeal the Extra Marital Affairs policy effective today.

In a letter, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Chew Fong made references to the 2013 Constitution and several other legislations including the no-drop policy and the Police Act 1965.

This policy was challenged by two former police officers who were terminated under this policy.

Earlier this year a judicial review saw Justice Anare Tuilevuka of Lautoka’s High Court directing the Commissioner of Police and Attorney-General to reinstate the two officers.

He ruled the force’s ‘No Drop Policy on Extramarital Affairs’ is a legal error if it was intended to be used as the foundation for any Disciplinary Tribunal to take a harsh ‘moral approach’ to extramarital affairs.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fiji Police Force and is awaiting a response.