Police record 19 percent hike in overall crime

The Fiji Police Force last month recorded an overall increase in crime by 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

Serious crime increased by 10 percent and crimes against women increased by 22 percent.

Police said their detection rate was 64 percent while crimes against children recorded a decrease of 9 percent.

In terms of overall crime and crimes against women categories, the Eastern division recorded a decrease, while the rest of the divisions recorded increases.

Of the 217 crime cases against women in November, 80 percent were assault-related and 20 percent were Sexual offenses.

36 percent of the cases were committed in the domestic setting where the perpetrator was a spouse or in a de-facto partner relationship.

Crimes against children in November, recorded 101 cases where 49 were girls and 52 were boys.

Of the recorded cases, 50 percent were assault-related, 40 percent were sexual offences and 10 percent were linked to other offences.

In terms of domestic-related cases, 16 percent involved parent-child relationships, uncle-niece/nephew and other relatives.

In the serious crime and crimes against children’s categories, the Southern, Eastern, and Northern divisions recorded decreases, while the rest of the divisions recorded increases.

The Southern Division recorded increases in aggravated burglary and murder.

The Western Division recorded increases in burglary, robbery, aggravated /robbery, aggravated burglary and arson.

The Eastern Division recorded increases in burglary, aggravated robbery, and theft of motor vehicles.

The Northern Division recorded increases in theft of motor vehicles and murder while the Central Division recorded increases in rape, robbery, theft of motor vehicles and murder.

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]