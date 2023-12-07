Police operations yield multiple drug arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In a concerted effort to combat the illicit drug trade, Police Force executed a series of targeted operations resulting in multiple arrests across various divisions.

The operation was spearheaded by the Western Division Narcotics team and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman known for allegedly transporting drugs was apprehended by officers along the Nadi Back Road.

Despite initial warnings, the suspect allegedly attempted to evade capture but was eventually arrested at a residence, accompanied by another individual.



A subsequent search yielded several zip lock plastics containing white crystals suspected to be methamphetamine and over $3,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

Both individuals are currently in police custody, pending further investigations into their alleged involvement in drug-related offences.

In related incidents within the Western Division, a 33-year-old man in Nadi was found in possession of clear plastics containing substances believed to be methamphetamine, while in Lautoka, a 44-year-old man was arrested with crystal-like substances, also suspected to be methamphetamine, along with smoking apparatuses.

The Southern Division witnessed the arrest of two individuals, aged 50 and 43, in Vatuwaqa and Valelevu, respectively.

Both were found with dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana, as authorities continue to address drug-related activities in the region.

In the Northern Division, a number of individuals faced charges related to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs and were brought before the Savusavu Magistrates Court charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs as efforts continue in targeting the suppliers, distributors and manufacturers of illicit drugs.