Police officers reminded to work as a team

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Divisional Police Commander Eastern, SSP Josua Vodo while acknowledging operational efforts within the Division says there is still room for improvement.

During his first Divisional Parade yesterday, SSP Vodo reiterated the importance of building trust with members of the public through improved service delivery.

He says customer service is a challenge and they need to improve it.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The DPC East says with increased economic activity in Nausori, Nakasi and Korovou, they need to work as a team.

SSP Vodo says in line with the efforts of restoring the Blue Culture and faith in policing, it is important to build trust within the Division as they will need to work as a team to maintain law and order.