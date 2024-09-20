Police Officers complete advanced prosecution course

[Source: Supplied]

Twenty-nine police officers graduated from the ODPP Advanced Prosecution Training this morning at the Fiji Police Training Academy in Nasova, Suva.

The Advanced Prosecution Course is part of the ODPP’s continued education program for prosecutors from the Fiji Police Summary Prosecutions.

It was an intensive three-week training designed to further hone prosecutors’ trial preparation skills and advocacy at the bar table.

The Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Meli Vosawale, expressed his appreciation to the graduates for their dedication to continued education in the prosecution service.

He said that the training has enhanced the officers’ knowledge of carrying out criminal investigations while maintaining accountability throughout every prosecution.

He added that the ODPP will continue to provide basic and advanced prosecution training to police and statutory prosecutors throughout the year to improve the standard of prosecution in Fiji.