Police officer remains in custody over alleged drug stealing

[File Photo]

A Nadi police officer remains in custody and under investigation following allegations of drug tampering during a major drug bust earlier this week.

While no charges have been officially laid, police confirm the officer is being interviewed regarding the incident.

The alleged incident occurred on January 14th as police officers were transferring confiscated drugs from Legalega to the Namaka Police Station.

It is alleged that the officer, stationed at the Namaka Police Station, took advantage of the situation while unloading the containers.

He allegedly scooped spilt crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped package before fleeing the scene.