Missing person Alvin Prasad.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Alvin Prasad, who has been reported missing.

A report was filed at the Lautoka Police Station.

Police say Prasad was last seen leaving home for work on August 10th.

Article continues after advertisement

The public is urged to call the Western Division Command Center on

9905 457 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information about Prasad.