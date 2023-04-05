Police look for chicken fraudster

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are looking for a man who has allegedly been taking money from people by telling them that he can get them bags of chicken at reduced prices.

Police say the individual is wanted by police in Nabua for questioning in relation to cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It’s alleged the man operates around a supermarket in Nabua.

Police say they believe that after he receives money from customers, he will go into the supermarket under the pretext of getting chicken but will not return.

Police confirm that a number of reports have been received against the individual.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 919.