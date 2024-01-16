Police investigation into three-tonne drug bust continues

A team from the CID Headquarters in Suva left for Nadi yesterday to assist in the investigation of the discovery of three tonnes of drugs.

In one of the biggest drug busts, the Fiji Police Force seized 797 medium-sized containers where the drugs were stored, wrapped in brown tape.

The discovery was made at a vacant house under construction in Legaleda, Nadi.

Preliminary test results indicate that the drugs are methamphetamine.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, and no one has been taken in for questioning yet.

Police say they are analyzing the containers so that they are able to confirm the street value of the drugs.

They estimate the street value could run into billions of dollars.