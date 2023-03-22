Police interview against former AG suspended

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: FijiFirst / Facebook]

The police investigation into former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been suspended pending further questioning.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the former AG was released from the Valelevu Police Station earlier today as investigations continue.

Raikaci confirms Sayed-Khaiyum was being questioned with regards to a report lodged by Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa last month.

The investigation is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.