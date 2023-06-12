Police Force refutes claims

It is alleged that police officers had sought to traditionally reconcile a report where a newborn baby was taken from the CWM Hospital in Suva last week.

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that its officers were not involved in any traditional reconciliation involving a family and a newborn baby.

The clarification comes following information being circulated on social media where it is alleged that police officers had sought to traditionally reconcile a report where a newborn baby was taken from the CWM Hospital in Suva last week.

ACP Sakeo Raikaci says a report of the incident was initially received at the Totogo Police Station whereby officers were deployed.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Raikaci says the initial information gathered, was that the mother had left her baby with a medical official and a person known to the family, who was visiting, to take care of some personal matters nearby.

However, when she returned, she found her baby and the visitor missing.

ACP Raikaci says she assumed that her child was taken by the medical official for a check-up.

After a while, she asked around for her baby and discovered that her child was no longer on the hospital premises.

ACP Raikaci says the woman suspected the family friend of taking her child and officers were deployed to the suspect’s home where they found her baby.

He stresses that there was no attempt by officers to reconcile the matter as they were acting on the wishes of the family who did not wish to pursue the matter at that particular time, considering the health status of the mother and the traumatic experience she had just gone through.

ACP Raikaci adds CID officers from Totogo liaised with the family again, where they were advised that they were now ready to pursue the matter further.

He says the CID officers are with the family recording their statements in relation to the incident.

The investigation continues.