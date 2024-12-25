Police find meth

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]
A driver was arrested in Kinoya last night after he was found in possession of illegal drugs.
The arrest happened when the driver and three passengers were parked at a local restaurant and police officers approached them.
A dog from the Fiji Dog Detector Unit was brought in to help search the car.
During the search, officers found three zip-lock bags with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, hidden under the
car’s doormat on the left side of the back seat.
The driver is now in police custody and investigations are ongoing.
