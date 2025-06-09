Police Drug Unit note shift in drug crisis

Fiji Police drug unit reports a concerning rise in drug-related cases in the early months of 2025, with cases peaking at 309 in March and May before declining to 65 in July.

This trend, according to the Fiji Drug Unit, reflects both growing drug activity and intensified police operations under the new police commissioner’s directive to disrupt illicit drug trade nationwide.

Inspector Usaia Donu says community and religious leaders have been actively involved in awareness campaigns multi-sectoral approach to tackling drug abuse in villages, schools, and youth groups.

He adds that the primary drugs involved are marijuana (cannabis), methamphetamine, and cocaine, with marijuana constituting the majority of cases at 1029 for the year to date.

Donu says methamphetamine cases have risen to 111, while no recent cocaine or heroin cases have been recorded.

He emphasises the dangers of marijuana serving as a gateway to synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, which pose a severe threat due to their synthetic, man-made nature that bypasses detection mechanisms.

Donu says the Illicit Drug Control Act 2004 remains the backbone legislation guiding enforcement, with specific sections addressing unlawful possession, manufacture, import/export, and protection for informants to encourage community cooperation.

Donu is strongly urge families to monitor children’s activities and possessions to prevent youth involvement in drug misuse.

