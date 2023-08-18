Police committed to meeting challenges head-on: Chew

The Fiji Police Force faces profound challenges and needs to align itself and change the way it conducts its operations accordingly.

This is the view of Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew during the launch of the Force’s Annual Corporate Plan in Suva today.

He says the force must continue to become a forward-looking, proactive regulator of the law in order to meet these challenges head on.

“Challenges encroach on us on every front, we have to drugs to deal with, financial crime, cybercrime, climate change, pandemics and the ever-evolving landscape.”

With a budget allocation of $183.7 million, Chew says the ACP demands an innovative, assertive, and adaptive police force to serve the best interests of the force and the people.

“We remain committed to our work, together with our key stakeholders and relevant partners, we shall work together, guide our decision-making processes to address crime for the benefit of our people.”

The Acting Commissioner calls on the force to continue to work towards achieving the main outcome of law and order in Fiji.