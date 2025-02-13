Police clarify viral robbery video

A screenshot from the video posted on social media. [Source: Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that security footage being shared of an incident where a woman was the victim of an aggravated robbery in Suva claiming to have happened in recent days, was dealt with last month.

The incident was reported at the Totogo Police Station on January 8th, whereby a team was formed to apprehend the suspect.

A 22-year-old man was arrested shortly after and charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal intimidation and produced in court.

The Force says while it understands the initial post of the video did clearly indicate that it had occurred on January 8th, the subsequent sharing of the video omitting those facts has generated quite a stir on social media.

The Force is calling on the media and social media users to be responsible in the sharing of information.

It is reassuring the public that an aggressive operational approach is being adopted to curb the incidents of petty and opportunistic crimes.