News

Police adopts proactive measures to thwart trouble-makers

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 25, 2023 10:59 am

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

In a bid to disrupt potential troublemakers and safeguard public welfare, the Police Force has increased visibility through mobile and beat patrols, along with a community policing approach to enhance operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the Force us now focusing on proactive policing measures.

He states that Divisional Police Commanders have established quick response teams and special operations units that remain vigilant in addressing safety and security concerns as soon as they arise.

This rapid response capability ensures that potential threats are defused swiftly.

ACP Driu has stressed the Force’s unwavering commitment to dealing sternly with individuals who attempt to instigate trouble or cause harm for personal gain or to advance their agendas.

He adds that such incidents will not be taken lightly, and those involved will face the full force of the law, ensuring justice is served.

