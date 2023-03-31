PNG national to front court over Teidamu accident

Lautoka magistrates court

The 25-year-old student alleged to have caused the death of a 54-year-old man from Barotu, Rakiraki, after losing control of the vehicle he was driving near Teidamu Hill in Lautoka will reappear in the Magistrates Court today.

Accused Rolland Ted Paa, a Papua New Guinea national, appeared in the Lautoka magistrates court yesterday charged with one count of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of failure to comply with provisions for licenses issued in other countries.

Prosecution Divisional Legal Officer Western ASP Mohammed Harif strongly objected to bail.

He informed the court that the accused has been charged with a serious offense and that a life has been lost.

He said the accused is a foreign national and likely to escape if released on bail, and that he might interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The matter will be called for a bail ruling today, as the defense has been asked to provide more information on the accused’s status in the country.