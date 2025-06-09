PM urges insurance reform

Fiji’s insurance sector must become more inclusive and innovative to protect all citizens, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He warns that current coverage leaves many communities vulnerable.

Speaking at the Insurance Association of Fiji’s Annual Awards Gala at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night, Rabuka states insurance is a public good vital for resilience against climate-related disasters.

He noted the sector’s combined assets reached $2.7 billion in 2023 but stressed that growth alone is not enough.

Rabuka outlined the government efforts to expand access including micro-insurance for over 85,000 welfare recipients and parametric disaster coverage.

He urged insurers to reach rural and maritime communities, modernize regulations and develop products for informal workers and small businesses.

“We must move from coverage for some to protection for all. I commend the industry’s shift from simply paying claims after disasters to actively helping people reduce risks and make better choices. We now see policies that encourage healthier lifestyles, safer driving, and climate-friendly practices.”

Rabuka reaffirmed government support, emphasizing that true success is measured by peace of mind and dignity for every Fijian.

The gala recognized leadership, service and innovation with Lifetime Achievement Awards presented to long-serving professionals.

