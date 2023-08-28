PM unveils BSP’s $1 billion investment portfolio

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, unveiled the $1 billion BSP investment portfolio last night.

According to Rabuka, BSP Life is now only the second institutional investor to surpass the $1 billion mark.

Rabuka says that this marks the culmination of strategic decisions, not without calculated risks and a shared commitment to progress.

The Prime Minister reaffirms the government’s commitment to nurturing a business environment that is conducive to investment and economic growth.

“The government will foster an environment where the public and private sectors can thrive together, leveraging each other’s strengths for the benefit of all Fijians.”

Rabuka reiterates that new investment means more jobs, improved infrastructure, education, health care, and a better quality of life.

According to BSP Life, its investment portfolio spans across other industries, including tourism, medical, manufacturing, food processing, financial services, and retail services, to name a few.