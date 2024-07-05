PM to hold talks with former FijiFirst MPs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be meeting some of the former FijiFirst members this weekend.

Rabuka confirmed this to FBC News, saying that this is a group request from opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Following the deregistration of FijiFirst for failing to amend its constitution, its MPs were given time to decide whether to remain independent or join other political parties.

“I don’t know whether the group is led by Mosese Bulitavu but he is my nephew and we have been communicating even when we were together in SODELPA and it continues.”

Rabuka adds that the proposal for government of national unity is still on the cards.

“It depends on what is allowed for in the constitution and standing order of parliament, those all will have to be taken into consideration. I do not want to jeopardize any body’s career as the Member of Parliament where everyone so far has been contributing what they believe to be in the best interest of people who have voted them in.”

Some of the Opposition members have already shown support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

According to the opposition MPs they intend to help bring some support to the people that voted for them.