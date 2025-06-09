PM says Fiji Airways should get its money

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways should be paid by the group that chartered the national airline to Israel in 2023.

Speaking to the media in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Rabuka said the charter group should recover its costs from the individuals who went on the trip and settle the payment with the airline.

He said the parties involved need to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, Michael Mausio, whose company arranged the charter, has made new claims this evening.

Rabuka responded by saying the parties involved must settle the issue.

Mausio now claims he lost control of the charter when conflict broke out between Gaza and Israel, and says the flight was then used for repatriation.

He adds that the government has refused to pay the bill since then.

Rabuka maintained that the flight was chartered but said he does not know who guaranteed the trip.

Fiji Airways has indicated it is considering legal action against the group.

It’s understood the airline is owed more than one million dollars.

