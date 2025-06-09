PM reflects on ’87 Coup

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The 1987 coup could have been avoided through dialogue, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He reflected on his choice to use military force during the crisis. Rabuka made the comments this afternoon before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He admitted the decision had long-term consequences for Fiji’s political and social landscape.

The Prime Minister called for honest reflection and national reconciliation moving forward.

He said he would have acted as a bridge builder, not a demolition man and would have used his influence to call a national constitutional convention instead of planning a coup.

He added that the grievances in the Wakaya letter could have been addressed through multiracial negotiation rather than imposed by force.

“Whether it would have made a difference or given me added courage or impetus to do what I had done, I do not know. But it’s not really realistic to hang on to it and say, this is what should have been done. But as I said, I asked Ratu Penaia if he would find a way out and get the political leaders of the time to Talanoa and do what they had done in 77, allow Ratu Mara to form a minority government with the cooperation of the two factions who had won the election that year.”

When asked what he would do differently if he could go back, Rabuka said it was wishful thinking and unrealistic.

He explained the Wakaya letter only reached him after the coup and would not have influenced his actions. He also reflected on earlier efforts to bring political leaders to dialogue to allow a minority government but internal competition prevented cooperation.

Rabuka stressed that forgiveness, healing and reconciliation are daily conscious choices. He cited his acceptance of losing his pension as a step toward internal peace.

He said nationally, reconciliation requires lessons from the Commission to be institutionalized. This includes constitutional reform, impartial civil service, professional police and military, a national curriculum teaching Fiji’s full history and economic policies to address disparities caused by past coups.

Asked how more Fijians could engage in truth-telling, Rabuka said people must see the benefit of participation.

Many are hesitant because recounting trauma is hard. He said the process allows both perpetrators and victims to confront the past and acknowledge suffering including that of collateral victims. He encouraged leaders to integrate ethnic communities and view one group’s success as a victory for all.

On the question of removing immunity for coup perpetrators, Rabuka said objective assessment was needed.

He noted constitutional changes should reflect the will of the people. He acknowledged legal limitations but said reforms must be considered carefully to prevent future coups.

Rabuka also spoke about his career path. He said he tried to leave the army for senior civil service and private sector roles but was blocked. He stayed in the military on advice from commanders and government instructions. He emphasized loyalty despite anticipating difficult times.

In closing, Rabuka said he was committed to national healing. He encouraged all Fijians to participate in the Commission’s work.

Rabuka said sharing experiences allows the country to confront trauma, strengthen social cohesion and build a more united Fiji.

