PM reaffirms commitment to ocean conservation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the country’s leadership in global ocean governance at a High Seas Treaty roundtable in New York.

Speaking at a side event hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the need for stronger cooperation among coastal states to implement the BBNJ Treaty, which Fiji ratified in June this year and which entered into force this week.

He also outlined Fiji’s National Ocean Policy, aiming to manage 100 percent of its waters and designate 30 percent as marine protected areas by 2030.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of an inclusive approach to ocean conservation, involving indigenous and local communities, faith-based organizations, scientific bodies, and political leadership.

Fiji currently has over 400 Locally-Managed Marine Areas, reflecting the active role of communities in sustainable ocean management.

Rabuka highlighted the role of marine scientific research for data-driven decision-making, while noting the BBNJ Treaty ensures fair access and ownership of such information.

He concluded by pointing to the Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration, a regional commitment to safeguard oceans through cooperative and ecologically sound practices for Small Island Developing States.

