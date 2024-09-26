PM joins RFMF in reconciliation talanoa

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) is currently conducting its Reconciliation and Restoration Program at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks (QEB) in Nabua.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is participating in the program, which began with a church service.

The program’s agenda includes “talanoa” sessions led by Commander RFMF, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, and several former senior officers.

These sessions aim to address and reconcile the differences stemming from key events in Fiji’s recent history, including the 1987, 2000, and 2006 political takeovers.

Former Navy Head Commander Francis Kean is among the ex-officers taking part in the reconciliation efforts.

This program seeks to strengthen unity within the RFMF and heal past wounds caused by historical disagreements within the military.

