PM holds fruitful discussion with Kiribati President

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum held a positive and successful meeting with the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, in his first State visit yesterday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Kiribati.

Discussions also took place on the restoration of unity in the Blue Pacific family.

Both leaders also acknowledged the strong kinship shared by Fiji and Kiribati, which has been founded on strong cultural identity, mutual respect, and friendship.



The two leaders reaffirmed the need to collectively work in unity and promote regional cooperation as highlighted in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.



Fiji and Kiribati have enjoyed close, friendly relations as members of the Blue Pacific family since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1979.



