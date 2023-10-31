PM highlights drug and termite issues

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] during his Western Division tour

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, is urging community leaders in Lautoka to come together and combat the rising cases of illicit drug trade that have plagued the region.

During his tour, Rabuka emphasizes the gravity of the situation and stresses the vital role of community support in assisting the relevant authorities.

Highlighting recent arrests in the Lautoka and Nadi corridor, Prime Minister Rabuka expresses his concerns regarding the escalating drug-related incidents and underlined the imperative need for a collective effort to curb such nefarious activities.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the critical issue of termite infestation in Lautoka, calling upon community leaders to collaborate closely with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to address this pressing environmental challenge.

Rabuka continues his tour of the Western Division and is currently in Ba.