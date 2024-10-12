PM emphasizes rebuilding Fiji’s future at NFP convention

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the coalition government’s commitment to rebuilding Fiji’s future.

Addressing attendees at the National Federation Party’s convention in Malaqereqere, Sigatoka, Rabuka highlights the historic significance of the current coalition, marking it as the first to govern Fiji for over a year.

Rabuka expresses concern over the politicization of fear and division in Fiji, stating that for too long, politics has been used to shatter peace, fueled by stereotypes and a relentless pursuit of power.

He points to the divisive tactics employed during the lead-up to the 2022 general elections, particularly the use of the race card, which he criticized as detrimental to national unity.

Rabuka says by the time the people’s coalition government heads to the next elections, there will be a different electoral landscape compared to the one they endured in the past.

The Prime Minister’s address also stressed the coalition government’s role in promoting peace and reconciliation, marking a pivotal moment in Fiji’s political history.