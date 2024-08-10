PM embraces Opposition support for change

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Fiji National University [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is hope that a way can be found for the review and reconstruction of Fiji’s constitution.

Rabuka made the comment in his address to the staff and students of the Fiji National University yesterday.

He highlighted that attending a recent event at FNU, where guest speaker Professor Anthony James Regan from the Australian National University spoke, renewed his hope for reviewing the constitution.

Rabuka says we are living in interesting times, with leaders striving to make decisions that benefit future generations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for change to occur, a transformation is necessary.

He added that the current constitution lacks provisions that make it easy to implement changes.

He acknowledges that support for change has come from the opposition.

“I’m glad that today, as an end-of-week statement, a very simple feature in the sitting of the House has been introduced—interestingly, introduced by the opposition of today, the former government of Fiji, those responsible for the promulgation of that constitution,”.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government has promised to work across the aisle in Parliament to carry out the review.

He says that this work will require a multipartisan effort involving everyone and expressed his anticipation of receiving public views and input during the review process.