PM denounces terrorism on 9/11 anniversary

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji unequivocally denounces terrorism in all its forms.

In his message to the people of the United States of America on the solemn anniversary of the September 11th attack, Rabuka says Fiji stands resolutely against those who use violence and intimidation to further their political or ideological agendas.

He adds the 9/11 attack serves as a stark reminder that terrorism knows no boundaries and seeks to undermine the very values that define our way of life.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his message, he reaffirmed Fiji’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, peace, and freedom.

The Prime Minister says Fijians stand in solidarity with all nations and people who aspire to live without the constant threat of intimidation and terror.

In Fiji, Rabuka states we cherish the principles of unity in diversity, tolerance, and the peaceful coexistence of our multicultural society.

Rabuka says as people around the world remember the victims of September 11th, let us also reflect on the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

The PM emphasizes that in the face of adversity, the world came together to offer support, compassion, and solidarity.

22-years ago, Islamist hijackers seized three jetliners and crashed them into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people.

A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers overcame the hijackers.