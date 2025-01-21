PM defends Janet Mason

Janet Mason [left] and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has not thoroughly reviewed the specifics of the appointment of New Zealand’s senior barrister Janet Mason to the Commission of Inquiry.

Mason, a senior barrister with dual New Zealand and Fijian citizenship, has been serving as a member of the commission, which is tasked with assessing the transparency and legality of Barbara Malimali’s appointment to Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Last week, Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu sent a letter to Mason requesting clarification on why she had failed to disclose the disciplinary matter from New Zealand in her application.

While responding to questions about Mason’s past professional misconduct, Rabuka states that he has not closely reviewed the details of her appointment.

Rabuka adds that while it is common for professional misconduct to be considered in certain appointments, this does not apply in Fiji’s participation.

“I have not looked at that aspect of appointment in detail, whether they are qualified. If they are qualified to practice in New Zealand, do they automatically qualify to work in Fiji in the capacity? There are certain appointments that are very particular about professional misconduct or professional misdemeanor. In this case, it does not apply to appointments in Fiji’s participation, their participation in Fiji.”

Rabuka also expressed his confidence in the integrity of the ongoing Commission of Inquiry.

“I do not believe so. I do not believe it’s strong enough to undermine the credibility of the commission.”

Mason has firmly stood by her position, claiming that she holds valid practicing certificates for both New Zealand and Fiji.

She has also filed a police complaint, alleging that someone at the Legal Practitioners Unit tampered with her application for a Fiji practicing certificate.

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew confirms that they have received a complaint from Mason and Criminal Investigations Department Team is investigating the matter.