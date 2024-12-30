PM challenge North civil servants

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Savusavu

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged civil servants in Cakaudrove to develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the rural villages they serve.

Speaking during a talanoa session in Savusavu, Rabuka focused on the challenges faced by rural communities and the resources that could be better utilized to support them.

He says the government will prioritize initiatives based on feedback and data provided by those working directly with rural communities.

For the Northern division, Rabuka stressed the need for civil servants to work closely with provincial offices and district representatives to fulfill their responsibilities, ensuring that the necessary data and resources are made available.

“It’s very important for you, those of you who work in the rural area. What else do you think we are not seeing? What else do you feel we are not feeling? Those are the things that when you get together, when you get together with the provincial administrators and those that work in the provincial council, you get from them what they think should be done.”



While acknowledging the unity and teamwork in the Northern division, Rabuka believes more efforts are needed.

“Being impressed with the work by those who are working in the Northern Division and also here in Cakaudrove, those that work in Macuata and also Bua. For them to hear directly rather than go through the various steps in the channels of communication. Today was a great opportunity to do that, and I welcomed it very much.”

Rabuka is also encouraging civil servants to pursue further studies, where possible, to enhance their skills and better serve the community.

Looking ahead, Rabuka confirmed that the coalition government will continue to prioritize improving the standard of living and driving development in rural areas in the New Year.