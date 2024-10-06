PM advocates against use of nuclear

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka strongly advocates against the use of nuclear, as he strives to promote stability through the concept of “Ocean of Peace”.

The stand comes after the recent intercontinental ballistic missile test by China and Russia in the Pacific Ocean, which flew over six Exclusive Economic Zones of the Pacific.

Rabuka says there was no threat on the joint exercise, however, he emphasizes the importance of a collective approach to uphold peace.

Article continues after advertisement

“President Xi. I met him and I was quite interested in five principles for peaceful coexistence and the fourth one in that was to stand against any nuclear proliferation but in fact he was pushing for nuclear disarmament.”

Rabuka says as the concept of “Ocean of Peace” gains momentum, Pacific Island Leaders have committed to adopt a resolution for safety and security.

“Once the declaration is made in Honiara, I should be able to go back and hopefully we’ll take it up from there and encourage the countries of the world to pick up on whatever they can do to achieve peaceful environment around their own territories.”

The Prime Minister says the responsibility for safety and security should be shared by every Pacific Island Countries and other nations in the world.