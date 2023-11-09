PM acknowledges South Korea’s assistance

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged South Korea for their ongoing support, which has significantly contributed to the development of vital sectors of Fiji’s economy.

He made the comments during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Leaders meeting in Rarotonga, Cook Islands with South Korea’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Seung-hwan Cho.

One of the key areas discussed was the collaboration to establish the Fiji National Rehabilitation Centre.

Rabuka says his Cabinet has approved the collaboration with KOICA for this project.

The new facility is set to enhance the quality of rehabilitation medical services and provide access to medical care for vulnerable populations.

Looking ahead, Rabuka expressed his willingness to explore more extensive cooperation with Korea in the health sector, including scholarships in specialist medical fields and training opportunities for medical personnel.

The discussion also touched upon partnership and collaboration in the Fisheries and Oceans sector.

Both leaders celebrated the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Centre for Cooperation on Fisheries and Oceans between Fiji and Korea, with the centre set to be based in Fiji.

Rabuka also welcomed the elevation of regional relations to a leader’s level through the inaugural Korea-Pacific Island Leaders’ Summit held in Seoul in May.