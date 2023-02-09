PM accepts FBC with clear intention

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka while accepting the Matanigasau.

The Fijian Broadcasting Cooperation board, executive, and staff members today paid a visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at his residence in Namadi Heights to present a “Matanigasau.”

The “Matanigasau” is presented on behalf of the company and staff to seek forgiveness for past decisions and actions taken by FBC that may have somehow hurt and barred the relationship between the company and the current government.

While accepting the “Matanigasau,” the Prime Minister says that as a former soldier, he was always ready to do what he was told, and he clearly understands what FBC staff have had to go through in the past.

“Soldiers were forced into situations that you might have found yourself in for us it was a very simple philosophy, I was not to reason why but do or die.”

Rabuka also encourages the staff of the national broadcaster to keep working hard, love everyone, and focus on informing the people of Fiji.

He says the government looks forward to working with the organization.

“So good luck, enjoy your work and cooperate with one another and hopefully the board will direct you in the right direction, maximum profit maximum benefit for the country.”

Rabuka also acknowledged staff members for taking the step to perform a simple yet meaningful ceremony.