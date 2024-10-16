Plastic pollution an obstacle for small island countries

Plastic Pollution is amplified in small island countries and is a significant threat to small islands as it magnifies the environmental challenges and triples the climate crisis

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael while officiating at the national symposium on plastic pollution prevention.

Dr Michael adds that Fiji, like many other smaller countries, are net importers of plastic and are highly dependent on their imported package goods.

“The stock of plastics in rivers and oceans will almost double by 152 million tons in 2020 to 300 million tons by 2040. Why am I telling you this? Because it is of significant concern to small island nations like us that continue to import plastic and rely on plastic importation rather than production.”

Dr Michael adds that plastics are being produced and consumed at unsustainable rates which grows exponentially from year to year.

The PS states that plastics with short-lived applications and use have seen the most growth and this leads to the increasing levels of waste and pollution in communities and homes.

He says that his ministry is committed to taking ambitious actions to reduce plastic pollution, however, this cannot be done alone as a collective action is required by all the relevant stakeholders.