Plans to upgrade Northern Dialysis Centre

President Mohammed Imraaz Rizwaan.

There are plans to upgrade the Northern Dialysis Center with the money raised through the charity chest in this year’s Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North.

In 2014, the festival established the first-ever dialysis centre in the Northern Division.

President Mohammed Imraaz Rizwaan says this would meet the demand for services at the centre, as the number of patients has significantly increased over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

Rizwaan says this is in line with the festival’s theme, “Rebuilding Our North Together.

“In a world that sometimes seems divided by differences, we have shown that we can bridge gaps, build bridges, and extend hands in friendship. The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly has illuminated our path towards a more harmonious world, one where kindness is the common language and understanding is the courtesy of exchange.

Rizwaan says this is a celebration of the people’s enduring spirit to help build a better community and also marks the culmination of a worthy journey.

He acknowledges the support from the major sponsor, Vodafone Fiji Limited, saying that it reflects their commitment to the betterment of our community.

Rizwaan says this has enabled the festival to carry out community development projects and make a positive impact on the lives of many people.

The festival raised over $200,000 this year, and $75,000 will be forwarded to the upgrade of the Northern Dialysis Center at the Labasa Divisional Hospital.