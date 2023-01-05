PIF commends PM for commitment to regional solidarity

Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government]

The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna has commended Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for his unwavering commitment to advancing the regional solidarity of the Pacific family.

Puna says this is through vast experiences and political agility that the new Prime Minister brings to the Pacific Islands Forum as a Pacific Leader and Head of Government and more so, as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

On behalf of the Forum, Puna welcomed Prime Minister Rabuka and they look forward to the Prime Minister’s guidance in advancing the aspirations of the Pacific family.

In a congratulatory letter, Puna said Fiji continues to be a remarkable leader in the region and most recently, has been instrumental in the development of the region’s long-term political strategy and vision now known as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.